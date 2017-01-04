Christmas tree recycling in Kildare

Festive Kildare folk may not be ready to take down their Christmas tree yet, but the time is drawing near to say goodbye to the evergreen feature.

Christmas trees can be recycled free of charge at the following Kildare County Council locations until Friday January 30 - Athy, Meeting Lane; Clane, GAA Club; Maynooth, Council Depot, Leinster Street; Naas, Monread Park; and Newbridge, Council Nursery, Naas Road.

People are advised to remove all Christmas decorations and wrapping from the tree before leaving at any of these sites. The trees are shredded on site and the mulch is then made available for community groups.

With all the extra packaging waste at Christmas, you may want to recycle this waste without filling up your recycling bin- the two recycling centres are: Silliot Hill, Kilcullen (045 482229) and Gallows Hill, Athy (059 8640657).

“Please be aware that the glass, can and textile banks across the county are used more in December and January than in other months. If banks are full, please be patient as the contractor will be working throughout the period to empty the banks. If the banks are full, please bring the glass with you as leaving waste near the banks may result in a litter fine, and please, please, please, do not leave any boxes, bags or other waste behind you- we have cctv at many sites and you will receive a litter fine of €150 if you are caught,” said the council.