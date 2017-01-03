12 patients awaiting treatment at Naas Hospital

The waiting list for patients awaiting treatment via the Emergency Department at Naas Hospital is 12 today, a little less than at most hospitals in the Eastern region.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 12 patients on trolleys there.

This is less than the reported overcrowding at Beaumont Hospital and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

However it is significantly less than at Portlaoise Hospital, where 42 patients are awaiting treatment.