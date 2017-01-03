Newbridge judge on RTE's Dancing With The Stars

A Newbridge business man is to take his place on the judging panel on RTE’s new show, "Dancing With The Stars", which is due to start next Sunday, January 8.

Running for 12 weeks, the show is one of the biggest TV franchises in the world and argubly one of the biggest shows RTE have ever taken on. Taking one of the hots seats will be Brian Redmond, Manager of Spin Activity Centre in Newbridge.

Broadcast live each Sunday between 6 and 8 pm, the dancers include celebrities like Des Bishop, Des Cahill, Katherine Lynch, Big Brothers’ Hughie Mahon, Teresa Mannion, and Kerry footballer Aidan Kavanagh among others. Hosted by Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne, there will also be a Friday night preview show hosted each week by Blathnaid Tracey.

Brian was thrilled to be chosed as one of the three judges after a long selection process.

