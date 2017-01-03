Kildare town named cleanest town in Ireland

Kildare town has been named as the cleanest town in Ireland in the latest IBAL results.

The announcement was made today Tuesday 3 January at the 2016 Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) finals in Dublin.

The town fought off competition from the likes of Roscommon and Ashbourne for the number one title following a survey of 40 towns across the country.

Willie Redmond from Kildare town Tidy Towns described the win as great news for the town.

“We are over whelmed and excited about the news,” said Willie.

“It has been a few years in the making and we could not have done it with out the support of Kildare County Council staff on the ground and the community employment scheme, Gateway and the CE Scheme participants.”

The win will be marked with a sculpture which will be presented to the town from IBAL.

“We're going to be getting sculpture in the square to commemorate our win,” he added.

“Last year was our first year to be selected for IBAL and we came a joint second. This win will give a great focus to the town being the cleanest town in Ireland will also attract tourists. We have a great Tidy Towns committee and we get great support locally. We have champions on the all approach roads keeping them litter free.”

North Kildare Chamber congratulated Kildare Town on winning the overall award and in particular congratulated both Kildare County Council and the voluntary groups concerned who ensure that the town is always a litter-free town which of course is important in attracting tourists and shoppers into the town.