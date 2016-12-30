Admission delays worsen at Naas Hospital

There has been in an increase in overcrowding at Naas Hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 19 patients awaiting a ward bed at the hospital – the highest number in any hospital serving the eastern region, including the hospitals in Dublin.

There were no patients awaiting admission at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin while the figure for Tallaght Hospital today is ten.

The problem is even more acute in Portlaoise Hospital, which also serves part of County Kildare and where 35 patients are awaiting admission through the Accident and Emergency Department.