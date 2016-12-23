Gardai appeal over Naas hit-and-run accident

Naas gardai have appealed for any witnesses to a hit-and-run accident to come forward. A 40 year old man received a leg injury after being struck by a car at Dublin Road, close to the Maxol filling station and shop, at 4.45am today.

The man was taken to hospital though it’s understod his injuries are not life threatening. Naas gardai attended the scene as did Ambulance Service personnel.

The man is from County Kildare.