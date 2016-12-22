Only two patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Just two patients are waiting to be admitted to Naas Hospital through the facility’s Accident and Emergency Department today.

Hospital admission delays are relatively low in the hospitals in Dublin and County Kildare for the past two days, says the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The number of patients awaiting a bed is highest (11) at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, followed by Beaumont and Tallaght (9 each), in the Eastern region.

The biggest delays today nationally are being experienced at University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital (22 each).