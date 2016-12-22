Christmas eve fundraiser in Kildare town

Back due to popular demand and following on from the great success and generous support of last year's Christmas Eve Breakfast in Day Care Centre in Kildare town, where over €3,000 was raised for the local St Vincent de Paul and Day Care Centre, the event will be hosted again from 8.30am to 11.30am.

This event is hugely supported by local business and every item consumed is donated free of charge, allowing all proceeds to go to charity.

A pig farm in Nurney donates all the meat, alongside many other generous local providers who have supported the initiative are Bretts Centra, Natalie Collins from INS restaurant, Lidl & Kildare Farm Foods.

All are welcome to this very sociable occasion, where people can get into Christmas cheer with friends and family before they go on to the very busy day that is Christmas Eve

The SVP food appeal is also ongoing through out December.

A shopping list will be provided by SVP of non-perishable goods.

Those interested can buy the items on the list, ensuring that expiry dates are non-perishable and have an expiry date well into 2017.

When your collection is over, drop the food to your local Regional Office or drop-off point at the Parish Centre.

All food will be distributed out to the people who need it most in the community, through the VDP network of local volunteers.

A sample of food stuff include tinned goods, treats such as mince pies and biscuits, beverages and cereals and carbohydrates such as noodles, rice and pasta. For more information see svp.ie