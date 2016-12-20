Junction 14 in Monasterevin scoops best forecourt award

SPAR Express Junction 14 was honoured as one of Ireland’s finest retailers when it won the Best Forecourt Retailer of the Year 2016 Award recently.

Now in its 16th year, the Convenient Store Awards are the only independently judged business accolades for the convenience store sector.

Conratulating the Kildare store Willie O’Byrne, from Spar said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to the team at SPAR Express Junction 14 on winning this prestigious national title. It is their relentless drive and ambition that sets them apart from their peers in a marketplace which is already internationally recognised as setting the standards in convenience retailing.

The store and staff are very deserving of this industry accolade and they are great champions for the SPAR brand.”