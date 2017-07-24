Kildare Yarn Bombers holding outdoor classes

Fun series of events

Local ICA ladies, Mildred Keys, President of the Kildare Federation; Annie Morris, Athgarvan ICA; and Pat O’Toole, Newbridge ICA, with one of their ‘Yarn Bombing’ exhibits in the People’s Park

Ever wanted to learn how to crochet, knit or yarn bomb?

Well now’s your chance!

Kildare Yarn Bombers are doing a series of summer events kicking off this weekend.

On July 30 and August 26, they will be in Linear Park Newbridge from 2-5pm.

On Saturday August 5 and September 2 they will be at the Cottage Market in Newbridge from 10-2pm.

These are a series of ‘how to’ fun events with something to do for all ages.