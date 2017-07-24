Kildare Yarn Bombers holding outdoor classes

Ever wanted to learn how to crochet, knit or yarn bomb?

Well now’s your chance!

Kildare Yarn Bombers are doing a series of summer events kicking off this weekend.

On July 30 and August 26, they will be in Linear Park Newbridge from 2-5pm.

On Saturday August 5 and September 2 they will be at the Cottage Market in Newbridge from 10-2pm.

These are a series of ‘how to’ fun events with something to do for all ages.