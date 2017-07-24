County Kildare park given international Green Flag award

Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge has been given an international Green Flag Award.

The Green Flag Award is an international benchmarking standard for parks and green spaces.

The scheme aims to encourage the provision of good quality public parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways, and to deliver excellent visitor facilities.

Liffey Linear Park was the only Park in Co. Kildare to scoop the award, but was among a record number of 36 parks nationwide.