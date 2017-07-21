Calling all code lovers: Newbridge Coderdojo calling for new mentors

Newbridge Coderdojo, which has been in existence for the last two years and a half years, is looking to expand.

The club is looking for new mentors to assist with their growing demand.

“Coderdojo is a global movement of volunteer-led, community-based programming clubs for young people. Anyone aged seven to seventeen can visit a Dojo where they can learn to code, build a website, create an app or a game, and explore technology in an informal, creative, and social environment. The Newbridge club is registered with Coder Ireland and meets on Tuesday evenings,” said Fine Gael Kildare South TD Martin Heydon.

The club operates out of Patrician Primary School as a school based programme

If you are over 18 and have an interest in coding and coding knowledge, and could spare two hours a week, contact coderdojo.newbridge1@gmail.com for more information.

Mentors must be over 18 and will be subject to Garda vetting and child protection measures operated by Coder Ireland.