Council needs to 'demand' Newbridge Train Station toilets reopen

Fianna Fáíl Cllr Murty Aspell says the Council need to ‘demand’ for the reopening of Newbridge Train Station toilets.

The toilet facilities closed down at the station, along with many others across the country, including Athy and Rosslare in Wexford, in 2015.

They were reportedly closed down to save money and combat anti-social behaviour.

At yesterday’s Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Aspell said considering the size of Newbridge, it is “unacceptable” not to have toilets there.

“It services a vast amount of people weekly. Passengers are being told to use the facilities on the train."

Cllr Aspell added that it is a small service for those who might be paying €80 a week commuting to Dublin.

Iarnród Éireann’s main reason for closing down the facility was because of anti-social behaviour. Cllr Aspell said this is a “feeble excuse to close this very important service.

“It’s wrong. We can accept that.”

He suggested a service of paying €1 to use a toilet if it was to be opened again to stop the anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Paddy Kennedy (Ind) supported Cllr Aspell’s motion.

“It was Iarnród Éireann that made the blunder. The toilet wasn’t properly constructed.”

Cllr Suzanne Doyle (FF) said: “It is a crazy situation. Newbridge is very helpful revenue for Iarnród Éireann.”

Cllr Mark Lynch (SF) echoed fellow councillors concerns, and said it is a sad fact that both the toilet and waiting room facilities are closed. “It seems like we’re going around in circles.”

Cllr Morgan McCabe (Ind) said it is vital Iarnród Éireann open this. “They’re well able to provide a car park to pay for. Imagine going to Dublin Airport with no toilets?.”

Director Of Services for Housing & Corporate Services, Tadhg McDonnell, said he will arrange a letter to go to Iarnród Éireann.