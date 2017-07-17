Man threatend with knife during car jacking in Newbridge
Kildare Crime
A man who was attempting to steal a car from The Village, Green Road, Newbridge, on July 15 last was approached by the owner's brother.
The culprit then threatened the man with a knife and demanaded his wallet and phone at 4:15am. The thief then stole the car and made his escape.
The car is a black 08 D Volkwagen Polo hatchback and is still outstanding. Anyone with any information in relation to this crime is asked to contact Newbridge garda station on (045) 431 212.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on