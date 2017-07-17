Man threatend with knife during car jacking in Newbridge

A man who was attempting to steal a car from The Village, Green Road, Newbridge, on July 15 last was approached by the owner's brother.

The culprit then threatened the man with a knife and demanaded his wallet and phone at 4:15am. The thief then stole the car and made his escape.

The car is a black 08 D Volkwagen Polo hatchback and is still outstanding. Anyone with any information in relation to this crime is asked to contact Newbridge garda station on (045) 431 212.