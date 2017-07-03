We have a winner for the best place to eat out in Kildare!

The best place to eat out in Kildare has been our most popular reader’s poll to date!

The number one spot was highly contested, and it was a very close call in the end.

Thousands of votes were cast by the public from a list of Facebook nominees.

But Newbridge’s JUDGE ROY BEANS has edged out by a mere 34 votes to nab the top spot!

They scooped 4,561 votes, while Sallins’ Bridgewater were just behind in second place on 4,527.

Silken Thomas in Kildare Town received bronze with 1,134 votes.

The business’ shortlisted each ran their own stellar Social Media campaigns to spread the word.

Congrats to Judge Roy Beans, and a big thank you to everyone who voted!