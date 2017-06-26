Water issues to be resolved in Newbridge Housing Estate

An ongoing water issue in a Newbridge housing estate is to be resolved.

Roseberry Hill have been experiencing water pressure problems in recent times.

Irish Water will install a pressure booster pump near the entrance to the estate, which will maintain adequate service pressure.

Approval has been provided for the procurement of the booster pump and provision of an ESB supply to power the pump.

Fiona O' Loughlin TD has been working with residents of the housing estate and welcomes the result.

"Getting to this stage has been slow but progress is being made. At present there is no timeline available for completion, however, once a programme of work and time frames have been agreed then I notify the residents.

“If there are any residents in Roseberry Hill requiring further information please contact my office at 045 436792".