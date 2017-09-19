Ploughing17 - Weather forecast for Wednesday at the National Ploughing Championships is not promising

After a dry and warm opening day for the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore, the weather is forecast to take a turn for the worse for Wednesday.

Rain is forecast overnight and potentially heavy rain will spread from the west during the day on Wednesday. That rain could linger throughout the day before clearing later in the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures will be in the range of 14 to 17 degrees.

Thursday is forecast to be a better day although it will remain cloudy with a small chance of the odd passing shower.