A feast of fashion at this year's National Ploughing Championships

Fashion Shows continue to be a key attraction at the National Ploughing Championships and this year sees an even greater number of boutiques and fashion houses taking part.

With each show lasting over an hour, fashion followers will be treated to all the latest styles and designs of the coming season.

Shows take place daily at 11.30 am, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm with the Holman Lee Model Agency partnering the NPA once again this year. Fashionista Celia Holman Lee will act as compere during each show, with models taking to the catwalk to model the latest lines and designs.

Some of the participating boutiques/fashion outlets taking part in the Fashion Shows this year include Dunbarrys, Vanity Fair in Newbridge, Bella Mariee Bridal in Athboy and Stables at The Emporium in Birr.

This year the ever popular ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady’ will win a prize of over €3,000. The winner will receive a weekend escape for two in The g Hotel staying in their most luxurious accommodation, the Linda Evangelista Suite.

Not only out to spoil the ladies that attend the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday 20th of September, the men too are in for a designer treat! The Most Appropriately Dressed Gentleman will receive a prize of an exclusive custom-made suit sponsored by Master Tailor himself, Louis Copeland and weekend away in the Bridge House Hotel.

Throughout Wednesday, undercover judges will be circulating throughout the site on the look-out for potential winners, so dress to impress! If you are handed a finalist tag, please make sure to be at the Fashion Show marquee at 3.30pm for the final judging and presentation of prizes.

On top of all this style and elegance, there will be numerous really high standard, great quality fashion/clothing outlets taking stands at this year’s event showcasing country clothing, footwear, rain gear, hats, gloves, sports gear, menswear, children’s fleeces, work wear, ladies shoes and outfits, bags/purses and much much more.