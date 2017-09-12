The latest in sensor technology systems, seed drills, rotary milking systems and even a dual electric drive utility bike will be on show as New Zealand agritech returns to Ireland following a successful presence at the National Ploughing Championships in 2016.

The strong agricultural partnership between New Zealand and Ireland will continue to prosper as 13 leading New Zealand agricultural companies descend on Screggan for the 2017 National Ploughing Championships.

Companies such as world-leading in-shed farm automation technology provider LIC Automation (Saber) and specialist seed drill manufacturers, Duncan Ag and Aitchison will return for the second year running. As well as displaying their market leading technologies, they will introduce exciting new products to the Irish market for the first time.

The New Zealand pavilion will also feature some highly anticipated new additions, such as UBCO Bikes, manufacturers of dual electric drive, all terrain bikes and Waikato Milking Systems, leaders in advanced dairy technology.

Under the theme of smarter farming, the New Zealand pavilion aims to grow the longstanding and successful partnership of two leading agricultural nations. Farmers visiting the New Zealand pavilion will get an exclusive insight into the efficiencies and innovations of industry-leading products and how New Zealand and Ireland are working together to continuously improve and develop on-farm systems – working smarter, not harder.

Keeping in theme with smart technology, Irish farmers will be able to ‘virtually’ explore a New Zealand farm through a unique virtual reality (VR) experience.

Daniel Taylor, New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland says:, ‘All of the companies representing some of the best of New Zealand agriculture are delighted to be back in Screggan this year following an excellent Ploughing Championships last year. We’re looking forward to continuing to build on our relationships developed last year and further growing our partnership with Irish farmers.”

“I am convinced that the shared experiences and similarities between farming in New Zealand and Ireland, coupled with the innovation our companies display, we will continue to forge a strong and mutually beneficial relationship for Irish and New Zealand agriculture,” says Mr Taylor.

Companies exhibiting at the New Zealand pavilion include:

* LIC Automation, a world leader in integrated and innovative ‘Saber’ in-shed farm automation and sensor technology systems with a proud history dating back to 1909;

* UBCO Bikes, a newcomer to Screggan for 2017 UBCO manufacture dual electric drive, all terrain bikes for use around the yard and further afield. UBCO bikes come complete with power outlets and USB ports, as well as accessory lugs for equipment;

* Duncan Ag, market leaders in the manufacturing of robust and user-friendly machinery for seed drilling and forage feeding;

Waikato Milking Systems, the third largest manufacturer globally of rotary milking systems provide advanced dairy technology options to simplify milking routines to ensure more efficient milking, better mastitis control and higher productivity; and,

* Aitchison, a company with a proud 40-year history of machinery manufacturing and specialising in seed drills and spreaders whose size, flexibility and rugged construction are well suited to the Irish market.

The New Zealand Pavilion will be located at stand 268, Row 11, Block 3 at the National Ploughing Championships from 19-21 September 2017, in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.