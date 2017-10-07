Naas needs multi purpose poles, meeting told

The decorating of Naas for public events should be managed by a single person or one group.

Local councillor Seamie Moore that the use of poles capable of accommodating a variety of flags and bunting should be considered.

He said this would mean so that the decoration of the town for public events like festivals could be better managed.

“Poles would be able to host variety of different material and this needs to be coordinated by one group or person who has charge of how the town should look, “Cllr Moore told a Naas Municipal District meeting. Kildare County Council is willing to oversee this but added that a detailed description of what is proposed will be needed as well as costings.”

KCC official Sonya Kavanagh said festivals are an important feature of tourism and economic development in Naas.

Ms Kavanagh also said that KCC will accommodate any idea so long as it doesn’t clutter the street. She added that KCC would help promote public events and celebrations.