Kildare company's bovine light mask sees 9% yield increase

Its innovative light masks were invented to assist the equine industry with bloodstock reproduction efficiencies, but Kildare-based Equilume’s newly-developed Bovine Light Masks have also been making strides in the farming world.

Initial trials of the mask have seen a 9% increase in milk yields, it was announced last week.

Each light mask incorporates a customised blue light for cows, which allows them to remain outdoors at grass and still benefit from light’s ability to stimulate higher milk yields. Equilume was founded as a UCD spin-out company in 2012 by Dr Barbara Murphy, and is headquartered at Ladytown Business Park, Naas.