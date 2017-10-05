Major bedroom bump planned fortwo Naas hotels

Almost 100 new bedrooms look set to be provided between two Naas hotels, following two separate planning decisions.

A total of 72 new rooms are to be built at Lawlor’s Hotel in Poplar Square. This follows a decision by An Bord Pleanala.

Kildare County Council had already approved this project seven months ago, but it was appealed to the Bord.

Most of the appeals were lodged by people living in Gleann na Greinne, a small enclave of houses off Dublin Road. They claimed that the proposed demolition, excavation and construction works would have an overwhelming impact in terms of duration, noise, dust, vibration, construction traffic and general nuisance to “all dwellings in this area.”

They suggested that what was being proposed was “de facto a new hotel”.

The Congregation of Christian Brothers pointed out that the nearby monastery building was constructed in 1902 and has been a residence for the Christian Brother ever since.

They indicated that while they not opposed to the principle of development on the site, the monastery at the time was home to five Christian Brothers ranging in age from 69 to 88 and the creation of an extension two metres from the boundary with the monastery would “cause a significant loss of residential amenity”.

County Kildare Chamber CEO Allan Shine welcomed the decision, saying it would create 90 new jobs.

Separately, Kildare County Council has granted permission for a new 24 bedroom block over three storeys to the side of the Osprey Hotel. An existing back-up generator building is to be demolished and relocated as part of the project. It is also intended to redistribute the existing 32 car park spaces car park spaces.