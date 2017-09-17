Sallins development site to be cleaned up

A piece of undeveloped land in Sallins is to be cleaned up within weeks.

Sallins Community Council has been campaigning to have the land, situated at Clane Road, tidied up.

Fergus Carpenter, SCC chairman, said that Seamus Neville, a representative of the site owners, made contact with the SCC and met him at the site, as well as a representative of Sallins Tidy Towns.

“The work hasn’t been done yet, but I believe it will be within a few weeks,” said Mr Carpenter, thanking the residents who made contact with the development company William Neville Ltd.

The site at Clane Road is zoned for residential development but it hasn’t been built on.

Legislation which permits to local authorities to monitor development sites in urban locations does not apply in other areas, like here. Wexford-based William Neville and sons have owned a number of sites in Sallins some of which have been developed.

Residents had complained that the site has become something of an eyesore. Previously a number of vans and caravans were parked in the area.

Mr. Carpenter said the outcome of this case is an example of what can be achieved when residents work together, citing the example of the purchase by Kildare County Council of 48 acres of land.

Most of this land (33 acres) is to be used to address the shortage of amenity and recreation facilities in Sallins.