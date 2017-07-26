Two Kildare coffee shops runaway with our best place to get a cup of coffee poll!

This week’s readers poll was a very close call.

Two places were neck and neck throughout the whole poll, but one just pipped at the post.

Voters came in their thousands and got behind shortlisters social media campaigns.

Urban Kitchen in Naas claimed the top spot with 2891 votes.

In an extremely close second, was PS Coffee Roasters in Naas with 2727 of the vote count.

And coming in with the bronze medal is Creed Coffee in Celbridge with 208 votes.

Your coffee fix sorted from now on!