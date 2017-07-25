New floodlit sports areas in pipeline for outskirts of Naas

Floodlit multi-sports playing areas are planned for the site of the former Kerdiffstown dump site, on the outskirts of Naas.

Plans to turn the landfill site into a facility which can be used by the community have been released by Kildare County council — but have yet to be approved by An Bord Pleanala.

It is planned to have at least two sports areas with a synthetic or similarly approved surface along with hinged lighting masts, some of which will be 18 metres high along with ballstop netting and a viewing area.

The site will also accommodate a new car park which will be able to accommodate 100 vehicles as well as an overspill car park , capable of taking another 100 vehicles.

There will also be a reedbed and wet grassland area as well as areas for wildlife, which will be fenced off from public access.

The proposals also envisage four changing rooms along with public toilet facilities and a store room. It is also planned to have a children’s playground area.

The plans also envisage footpaths and separate cycleways which will connect the park to the footbridge which spans the N7 to Johnstown as well as to the underpass near Kill.