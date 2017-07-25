A guide to this weekend's Punchestown Music Festival

A special shuttle bus service will operate from Naas town centre to the Punchestown Racecourse for this weekend's concert event.

The Punchestown Music Festival — featuring Shane Filan, Deacon Blue, Bonnie Tyler and Smokie, among others — takes place on Saturday and Sunday July 29-30.

The times for all the acts

Local bus hire company Andy's of Naas will operate the service from Poplar Square and Market Square every twenty minutes from 12.30pm until 4.50pm on both days. According to promoter MCD, it's advisable to pre-book this service by phoning 045-874888 or at www.andysofnaas.com.

Parking is available for private buses and coaches but you must register via enquiries@festivalrepublic.com.

All local road routes are open for the event and parking is available at the venue, with car parks opening one hour before the gate opening time on your ticket.

Motorists are advised not to park illegally in areas surrounding Punchestown Racecourse or in housing areas or outside homes of local residents - or else risk being clamped or being towed away.

Disabled customer access is accessed via Gate 3.

Camping is prohibited except for those who have pre-booked or bought a campervan ticket. All campervans and caravans must be parked in the designated area. Ticket are available for the event at the Ticketmaster cabin on site or on www.ticketmaster.ie