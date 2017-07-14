NAAS SHOPPING CENTRE FIRE: 'Builders Materials' were on fire

Kildare Fire Service have told the Leinster Leader that there were “builders materials” on fire in an “designated area of a car park” at the derelict shopping centre in Naas.

SEE ALSO: UPDATED: Fire at Naas Shopping Centre now under control

Kildare's Chief Fire Officer, Celina Barrett, said there is still “no idea what caused the initial blaze but Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination this morning”.

The Garda Press Office have confirmed this, and said there is no further update as of yet.

The alarm was raised to the Gardaí at 8pm yesterday evening, and the freak fire was fully extinguished by Naas and Newbridge Fire Services by 1am this morning.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Naas Shopping Centre on fire as smoke engulfs town

They were initially unable to gain access to the building, and were fighting the blaze from outside.

Thick black smoke was seen coming from the building.

It is understood nobody was injured.