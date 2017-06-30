Family owned business in Kildare up for sale

A stunning gastropub in the heart of Kildare is up for sale.

Family run business The Johnstown Inn is up for sale on O’Neill & Co auctioneers.

The current owners, the Sheridan family, have traded with the successful business since 1989 and are now looking to retire.

The property comprises of a two/three storey building which has been divided to provide restaurant and bar facilities with seating for 128 patrons.

Additional function rooms are at ground and first floor level, each with bar facilities and with seating capacity for 50 and 40 patrons respectively.

In addition, there is a large function room to rear that successfully operated as an entertainment venue in recent years that can be adopted for wedding or other large function requirements.

The gastropub is located in the heart of the beautiful Johnstown, between junctions 8 & 9 on the M7/N7.

Price on request.