Smyths toy store in Naas holding official reopening a year after fire 

On July 15 and 16, Smyths toystore in Naas will hold an official reopening of the new store.

In July 2016, Smyths, in the Globe Retail Park, was hit by a fire which destroyed the premises.

The store has been back trading since September 2016 but is now fully refurbished.

“Everything is brand new”, duty manager Rita Tribane told the Leinster Leader.

The festivities will kick off at 9am, with a DJ providing the music, and there will be face painting and plenty more fun for the kiddies.

The store is also hoping to take on more staff.

“We don’t have the figures yet, we will have to look at the budget but we will be hiring”, added Rita.