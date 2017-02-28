Kildare County Council to limit free parking time for electric cars

Only 118 electric private cars were taxed in county Kildare at the end of last year, according to a report from Kildare County Council officials.

At its monthly meeting on February 27, councillors adopted its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy without discussion.

The Council is committed to providing charging points for electric drivers. Overall electric vehicles currently comprise a very low proportion of the vehicle fleet.

State wise, electric and petrol/electric hybrid cars comprised 1.6% of all vehicles in 2016, according to Leader analysis of Central Statistic Office figures.

The County Council has provided six public EV charging points located in three off-street public car parks in Naas and it is proposed to introduce two on street parking spots in Sallins when the new parking bye laws are introduced this year.

The Naas charging points are at Fairgreen car park, Abbey Street car park and Hederman’s car park.

A location at Canal View in Sallins is proposed. New parking bye laws will also be introduced in Castledermot in 2017, and the current Athy Bye Laws will be reviewed, with a view to include EV charging points.

Points are also planned for Clane and Kilcock.

At the February meeting of the Council’s Transportation and Public Safety SPC, it was agreed that EV spaces are available on a first come first served basis and that designated EV parking is free for vehicles recharging for a maximum stay of three hours.

It also agreed that charging points/locations should be provided with appropriate signs.

But there could be a non electric shock for some future space users.

The Council said parking wardens to be told of the policy and a warning letter will issue to vehicles parked in excess of the three hour limit.