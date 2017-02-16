Kildare's Cock Bridge reopened after crash damage

Repair works to the Cock Bridge have been completed and temporary traffic lights were removed in the past week.

The bridge over the Grand Canal, which is at Donore, between Caragh and Prosperous, was damaged for the second time in less than a year, in early November.

It was the scene of two crashes in a fortnight back then. The first crash damaged a metal barrier, which had been erected after the wall of the bridge was rebuilt in 2015 to protect it.

The second crash knocked out the entire side wall of the bridge — with debris falling into the canal and along the bank more than 10 metres below.

At the time, Kildare County Council noted that noted that "responsibility for the repairs is a matter for Waterways Ireland”.

Bridges in the Caragh area have taken a battering in the last 18 months, with the closure of the Liffey Bridge between Caragh and Naas for several months while it was being repaired.

The railway bridge on the Newbridge road out of Caragh has had limitations put on it, with a stop/go system put in place and a restriction on larger lorries.

The Cock Bridge, like much of the rest of the Grand Canal, was built in the last decades of the 1700s.

It gets its name from a building which known as an alehouse called ‘The Cock’.