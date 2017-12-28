Traffic alert: Serious crash causes closure of N7 Northbound between Johnstown and Kill

The N7 Northbound has been closed between Johnstown and Kill due to a serious crash involving several vehicles this Thursday afternoon. All three lanes of the motorway have been closed due to the incident, which occurred near Johnstown Garden Centre.

There are now heavy delays and long tailbacks on the N7 northbound between J9 Naas North and J8 Johnstown, due to the crash. Emergency services, including ambulances and members of the fire service, are dealing with the incident. AA Roadwatch also reports that it is also slow on the southbound lane due to onlookers slowing down.

Earlier this afternoon, a collision just outside Ardclough caused the closure of the Celbridge/Ardclough road. Motorists in the area are advised to use an alternative route.