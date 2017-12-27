Status Yellow alert: Snow and ice warning for Kildare from early Thursday morning

Motorists are being warned to be on alert this Thursday morning as a snow and ice warning has been issued for many parts of the country, including Kildare.

Met Eireann’s alert comes into effect at 7am on Thursday, and will last until 6am Friday. It covers Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

For a time on Thursday and Thursday night, there will be patchy accumulations of up to 3 cm of snow, especially on high ground, but small amounts at lower levels also.

Snow is expected to hit Leinster from 4pm onwards, but rain is expected to follow shortly afterwards, clearing any show.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to “slow down and leave yourself more time to get to your destination. Use major routes where possible as these are more likely to be gritted than secondary routes.”