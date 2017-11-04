Finlay's Festive Open Event

From Wednesday November 8 to Saturday 11, customers and guests are invited to Finlay Motor Group’s annual Festive Open Week.

As part of the Open Event Finlay's have huge savings and amazing festive offers available across the full range of, Ford’s, Volvo’s and used cars for the entire week.

The open week will offer customers savings of up to €7,000, €500 Smyth’s voucher or €500 christmas hamper with every purchase during the event, discounted 3 Year Service Plans and low rate finance packages.

The offers available for this week only are hard to ignore and will ensure you get the best deal on your new dream car from Finlay Motor Group.

As Finlay’s are a franchised Ford and Volvo dealership, the full range of Ford and Volvo vehicles will be available for you to test drive throughout the event.

“We recently opened our huge new used car centre; we have up to 100 high quality used cars ready to test drive.

“The open week offers are based on all new and used vehicles, so you are sure to find your ideal car over the course of the week,” said Finlays.

Gary Finlay, Sales Director, said: “Our Festive Open Week is always a great event, and one we look forward to every year. The offers and promotions for the week are a way for Finlay Motor Group to give back to our loyal customers over the last 80 Years. We hope to see new and existing customers over the course of the event.”

If you are thinking of changing your vehicle, during this event is the best time to do so.

If you are around during the event dates, make sure to pop in and have a chat with our experienced sales team.

T&C’s apply.

For more information contact Finlay Motor Group on 045-431725 or reception@finlaymotorgroup

.ie Finlay Motor Group, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare