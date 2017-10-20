Dublin Coach fare hike in Kildare to come into effect on Saturday

Dublin Coach will double its fares for those travelling within Kildare from this Saturday, October 21.

The cost of travelling from Monasterevin to the Naas Storm Cinema stop, and all points in-between in Newbridge and Kildare town, will increase from €1 to €2.

Notices informing customers of the impending increase have been posted on the doors of the popular ‘Green Bus’, whose main Kildare service operates hourly on the Portlaoise – Dublin Airport route. Drivers have also been advising passengers of the change.

The fare increase is, however, a reversion to the amount the company originally charged from travelling within the county. The €1 tariff was first introduced as a ‘Summer Special’ at the start of summer 2016, but was retained indefinitely.

“It was a collective business decision by the team to revert to our original price of €2 for travel within Kildare, with two children under 12 traveling free per paying adult,” a company spokesperson told the Leinster Leader.

“We have no immediate plans to cancel any special offers or change prices on any route.”

The company’s €2 fare within Kildare, however, still compares favourably with its closest competitor, Bus Eireann. The semi-state charges €4.40 for an adult travelling one-way between Naas and Newbridge; and €6.80 for an adult going from Naas to Kildare town (single/day return).