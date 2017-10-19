This is where Kildare Gardai will be watching for speeders during Friday's crackdown

Gardai have revealed two locations in Kildare where they will be attempting to catch speeding vehicles on Friday.

A nationwide speed crackdown called 'Operation Slow Down', supported by the Road Safety Authority, will start at 7am on Friday morning, October 20, and run until 7am Saturday.

According to Gardai, their objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

Speed enforcement is scheduled to be carried out at at least two Kildare locations - although there could be more, as Gardai have released details of just some of the areas they will be monitoring.

The two Kildare locations are M7, Osberstown, Naas and N7, Kill West.

Operation Slow Down overlaps with a Status Yellow wind warning for the county, in anticipation of the arrival of Storm Brian overnight from Friday to Saturday.

The full list of speed enforcement locations revealed on Thursday is as follows:

• N5 Claggarnagh East Castlebar Mayo

• R712 Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

• R551 Blackparks Ballybunnion Kerry

• R436 Leabeg Ballycumber Offaly

• R334 Cahernichole East The Neale Mayo

• N4 Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford

• N3 Edenburt Virginia Cavan

• N2 Reaghstown Ardee Louth

• R446 Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway

• N11 Clauass Enniscorthy Wexford

• N13 Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal

• R419 Kilbride Portarlington Laois

• N5 Portaghard Frenchpark Roscommon

• N68 Knockalough Kilmihil Clare

• R561 Kilnanare Firies Kerry

• N25 Coolcots Wexford

• M7 Osberstown Naas Kildare

• N7 Kill West Kill Kildare

• N20 Rathgoggan South Charleville Cork

• R586 Caherogullane Bantry Cork