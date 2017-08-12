Kildare traffic alert: Serious collision results in delays, diversions on road from Dublin to Naas

There are serious delays on the road from Dublin into Naas as gardai and the emergency services deal with a serious collision on the Naas Road near the Kingswood exit outbound.

Traffic travelling outbound on the N7 Naas Rd is being asked to take the M50 to Tallaght (J 11) or Lucan (J7) and not to take Red Cow exit.

From Tallaght (N81) traffic can continue to Saggart and rejoin at Rathcoole. From Lucan (N4) traffic can exit at J4 and go through Newcastle and rejoin at Rathcoole.

Traffic continuing on the N7 from The Red Cow is being diverted at Newlands Cross where there are tailbacks due to the volume of traffic taking this route.