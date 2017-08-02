Kildare gardai searching for drivers using mobiles today
Kildare road traffic operations
File photo
Gardai in Naas are warning motorists that a crackdown on using mobile phones while driving is in operation today, Wednesday, August 2.
There will be an increase in stops and checkpoints as part of a national operation.
Using a phone while driving increases the risk of causing an accident.
Motorist detected driving whilst holding a mobile will receive a fixed charge penalty notice of €60 and three penalty points.