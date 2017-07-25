Kildare motoring alert: restrictions and detours around Curragh Camp

Kildare motorists are warned that there will be road diversions and travelling restrictions in place around the Curragh Camp today, Tuesday, and tomorrow.

The movement restrictions will be in place until midnight, Wednesday, July 28, due to a Defence Forces exercise at the Camp.

Motorists are warned to expect delays at peak times, but the main Curragh-Newbridge-Brownstown road will not be affected.