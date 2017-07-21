Naas couple 'lost for words' after winning brand new Jaguar

Naas couple Peter and Susan Burton are today celebrating winning a Jaguar XE car.

The were the lucky winners of the car at the Finale event for Applegreen and Jaguar’s ‘Fuel Your Staycation’ competition - which also sees them winning a year’s worth of fuel for the car.

Peter and his wife Susan were one of six finalists chosen over the course of the six-week competition run at Applegreen outlets.

Earlier today they picked up the car at Applegreen Lusk M1 South surrounded by family and friend.

The remaining five finalists filled up on free Applegreen fuel for a year along with a Jaguar driving experience.

Ireland’s most decorated goalkeeper, Packie Bonner, was on hand to present Peter with the keys to his new motor.

Peter Burton said he was “still lost for words that I am going to have a new Jaguar in my driveway, and don’t have to pay for fuel for a full year.”