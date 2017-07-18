Kildare Motoring Alert: Roadworks on Clane/Sallins road postponed due to forecasted heavy rain

Roadworks planned for the Clane/Sallins road tomorrow, have been postponed due to forecasts of heavy rain.

Kildare County Council has announced the road closure from Firmount Cross to Bodenstown Junction scheduled for Wednesday July 19 has been cancelled.

These works will now take place on Thursday and Friday July 20 and 21.

As a result, this road will be closed to through traffic from 8am to 6pm, each day.

Diversions will be in place and local access will be maintained, when possible.

However, delays can be expected.

“Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted,” said the council.