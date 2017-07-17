Kildare motorist alert: several road closures around county this morning

Kildare motorists are being warned about several scheduled road closures around the county this morning which may cause delays.

The road at Carragh GAA, Prosperous, will be closed to through traffic today, July 17, between 8am and 6pm. Diversions will be in place and local access will be maintained, when possible. However, delays can be expected.

There will also be major road works on the R407 (Kilcock / Clane Road) today and tomorrow.

As a result, the R407 will be closed to through traffic from 8am to 6pm each day, between the Clane Road Roundabout, Kilcock, and the T-junction at Lyons & Burton Farm Machinery premises.

Diversions will be in place and delays are expected.