Soldiers to pull armoured vehicle through Kildare for Down Syndrome charity

Irish Defence Forces members will pull a huge armoured vehicle through Kildare next week to raise money for the Midlands Branch of the Down Syndrome centre.

On Wednesday next, July 29, they will start a 52km trek on foot from Portlaoise. When they reach Kildare Village, they will start to haul a 16.5 ton armoured Mowag for the last 22km of their journey (via the old R445/R413 roads) towards Naas.

The troops will arrive into Joe Mallon Motors in Naas between 2pm and 3pm that day to complete the fundraising trek.

Donations are welcome at www.idonate.ie/dscmidlands.

READ MORE: No commitment made by Council for plaque to honour Kildare soldiers killed overseas

We are on social media https://www.facebook.com/downsyndromecentremidlands/?fref=ts#

and our donate page is www.idonate.ie/dscmidlands

If you can't make it on the day , can you like & share our social media please

and yes I am taking part in the event too , I am currently a serving member of the Irish Defence Forces and if you would like to be part of our event and walk along side our team I am sure I could fit you in.

Hope to hear from you all soon

kind regards