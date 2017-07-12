Busy road and bridge used by Kildare motorists to be shut in August

Kildare County Council intends to temporarily close a busy bridge used by many Kildare motorists travelling into Naas or on to the motorway to Dublin for a period this August.

It has given notice that it intends to close the the L2030 road at Victoria Bridge, between Floods Cross (L2030/ L2006) and Thomastown Junction (L2030/L7041), Thomastown, Caragh, Naas.

The road will be closed from Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 27, to facilitate resurfacing works.

Alternative routes will be put in place as follows:

RATHANGAN TO NAAS:

Car traffic from Rathanagan will be diverted via the L2030 over Malones Bridge to Caragh Village, on to the R409 to Halverstown Cross and turn right onto the L2006 to Floods Cross where it will rejoin the L2030.

Vehicles over 3.5 tonnes will be diverted from Allen Cross via the R415/R416 to Newbridge and onto the R445 to Naas where it rejoins the L2030 at the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout.

NAAS TO RATHANGAN:

Car traffic from Naas will be diverted at Floods Cross onto the L2006 to Halverstown Cross, left onto the R409 to Caragh Village, left onto the L2030 at Caragh Church and rejoin the L2030 at Thomastown.

Vehicles over 3.5 tonnes will be diverted at the Bundle of Sticks roundabout onto the R445 into Newbridge, onto the R416 to Milltown and onto the R415 to Allen Cross.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted and local and emergency access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation & Public Safety at the address below or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5pm next Tuesday.