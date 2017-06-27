Kildare company announces partnership with Kia motors

A Co. Kildare company is delighted to announce a new partnership with Kia motors.

Donadea based business, Pop Up Races, will partner with Kia motors for the duration of 2017/18.

Pop up races is one of Ireland’s leading chip-timing and sports event management companies.

This is a key milestone for the Kildare’s Pop Up Races, a company that is growing from strength-to-strength and is currently the fastest growing company in this sector.

Since it was established in 2014, the company has increased its total number of employees fivefold.

As part of the partnership, Kia Motors Ireland has provided Pop Up Races with a Kia Sportage, one of the best-selling car models in Ireland this year.

In addition to this, the KIA logo will appear on the Pop Up Races race numbers this summer.

Earlier this month, Olympian and European 1500m medallist, Ciara Mageean was announced as Brand Ambassador to Pop Up Races for 2017/2018.

The company, which operates in over 23 counties in the Republic of Ireland, will time over 180 races in 2017, and expects 60,000 runners to cross their finish line this year.

Securing prestigious races such as the Achill Half Marathon, Trim AC 10 Mile and the Streets of Portlaosie 5km has enhanced the company’s Irish portfolio as they plan to expand into the UK market in 2018.