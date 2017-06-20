Leaking truck stopped by Kildare Gardaí on N7
Kildare Traffic
Naas Traffic Corps this morning stopped a truck leaking from the rear on the N7.
The truck was losing part of it’s liquid load onto the road, because it didn’t have the correct facilities on board to store noxious liquid.
The driver was given a fixed charge and penalty points to follow.
‘You’re leaking from the rear’ Naas Traffic Corps stop truck causing a stink on the N7 loosing part of its liquid load. FCPN/Penalty pts pic.twitter.com/GTQ4GA7YKS— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 20, 2017