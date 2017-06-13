Kildare road tops table for highest speed fines in Ireland

A Co. Kildare road has topped the table for the highest amount of speeding cars caught on camera, for the second consecutive year.



According to information given to The Irish Times, under the Freedom of Information Act, a section of the M7 near Naas has the highest number of speed fines for the second year running.

Figures show that motorists on the N7 at Kill and Kill West paid more than €340,000 in speeding fines between January and September 2016.

This is down on 2015, where €360,000 was forked out on the transition point between the N7 and the M7.

Speeding fine figures have seen a sharp hike in the last number of years.

The Irish Times say speeding fines paid by Irish motorists increased dramatically from €4.6 million in 2012 to €7.5 million in 2015.