Titanic Rolls Royce 'Silver Shadow' worth £1 million to star in Gordon Bennett Run through Kildare

The cream of classic cars will grace the roads of four Leinster counties when the Irish Gordon Bennett Classic Car Run takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

This event commenced in 2003 – the centenary of the original Gordon Bennett Cup Race held in 1903 and has gone from strength to strength over the past 14 years.

This year it is expected that in excess of 150 cars will take part with participants from the UK, US and Ireland. While the event's base is Laois, the route traverses Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny.

The main attraction this June Bank Holiday is the return of the Titanic Rolls Royce “Silver Shadow”. This car was owned by the renowned Managing Director of the Harland & Wolff Company in Belfast at the time of the sinking of the Titanic. It is being brought from the UK especially for our event this year and is valued in excess of £1 million.

The run starts at Treacy’s Bar & Restaurant, The Heath, Portlaoise each morning and is arranged as follows:

Saturday morning 3rd June - leave Treacy’s and travel to Kilkenny City – Arrive back in Portlaoise at 5.00pm for a parade down the Main Street, Portlaoise. This will be followed by a Gala Dinner and entertainment in the Gandon Inn at 8.00pm

Sunday morning 4th June depart from Treacy’s and follow the original Gordon Bennett Route through Laois, Carlow, Kilcullen, Kildare and returning to The Heath.

Monday morning 5th June departing Treacy’s and driving to Kildare to visit the National Stud & Japanese Gardens and other attractions in Kildare and returning to Treacy’s The Heath.



