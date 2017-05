A motorist in Athy was one of 56 detected speeding by Gardaí this morning, according to Garda Twitter.

The driver was caught doing 100 kmh in a 60kmh zone on the R418 at Youngstown, Athy.

11,318 vehicles have been checked so far.

Gardaí are conducting checkpoints as part of operation ‘Slow Down’ national speed enforcement operation.

The operation runs until 7am Saturday morning (May 27).