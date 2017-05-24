Gordon Bennett car run coming to Kildare

The 14th annual Irish Gordon Bennett Classic Car Run will take place over the June Bank Holiday for 2017.

The Gordon Bennett Route takes you on an historic journey across Irish countryside and into the picturesque towns and villages of Kildare, Carlow and Laois.

The famous Gordon Bennett route was raced by the world’s greatest daredevils at record-breaking speeds in 1903.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday morning June 3 - leave Treacy’s Bar and Restaurant (The Heath, Portlaoise) and travel to Kilkenny City – Arrive back in Portlaoise at 5.00pm for a parade down the Main Street, Portlaoise.

This will be followed by a Gala Dinner and entertainment in the Gandon Inn at 8.00pm

Sunday morning June 4 - depart from Treacy’s and follow the original Gordon Bennett Route through Laois, Carlow, Kilcullen, Kildare and returning to The Heath.

Monday morning June 5 - departing Treacy’s and driving to Kildare to visit the National Stud and Japanese Gardens and other attractions in Kildare and returning to Treacy’s The Heath.

This year it is expected that in excess of 150 cars will take part with participants from the UK, US and Ireland.